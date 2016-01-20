Mike Mularkey: WR Green-Beckham needs 'to learn how to be a pro'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dorial Green Beckham is coming off a rookie season that saw the second-round pick finish with more receptions, yards and touchdowns than six of the seven receivers selected in front of him in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Now, as Green-Beckham prepares for his second season, Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey said whether or not the 22-year-old continues to realize his potential depends on what type of commitment he is willing to make.

Via the Titans' official website:

Green-Beckham finished the season with 32 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. Muklarkey said the receiver, who hadn't played since 2013 after transferring from Missouri to Oklahoma, has the ability to make a bigger impact in 2016.

As the Titans look to surround quarterback Marcus Mariota with more weapons on offense, continued growth from Green-Beckham would be a big help.