Dallas Cowboys
Published

Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons with sledgehammer to fire up Cowboys

The first-year Dallas coach read each objective to the team before smashing the watermelon to pieces

By Mollie Walker | New York Post
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy really smashed home his expectations ahead of Sunday’s win in Minnesota.

NFL Network reported Monday that McCarthy pulled out a sledgehammer during Saturday night’s team meeting, saying that he didn’t feel like he did a good enough job of “emphasizing our objectives.” A bunch of watermelons were then rolled out, each one with a different objective written on it.

The first-year Dallas coach read each objective to the team before smashing the watermelon to pieces, a la 1980s comedian Leo Gallagher.

When McCarthy got to the watermelon with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s picture on it, according to the report, DeMarcus Lawrence insisted he be the one to take the swing.

The Cowboys went on to take a 31-28 win over the Vikings Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Lawrence recorded two QB hits and a half a sack in the win, which improved the Cowboys to 3-7.