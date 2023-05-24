Expand / Collapse search
Mikael Ymer breaks racket, umpire's chair in tennis match tirade at Lyon Open

Ymer quickly disqualified from round of 16 match against Arthur Fils

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Tennis star Mikael Ymer’s frustration with the chair umpire during his Lyon Open’s match on Wednesday boiled over to the point where he took his anger out on the chair itself. 

Ymer, a Swedish-born tennis player who was playing in the round of 16 of the tournament against Arthur Fils, wanted a ball mark to be checked on the clay court after the chair umpire ruled a shot from Fils as in. 

Ymer thought the borderline call was out, but after hearing no call, he awkwardly tried to return the shot, and it went out on Fils’ end. 

Mikael Ymer forehand

Mikael Ymer of Sweden in action during the ABN AMRO Open World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Arena on February 14, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, the umpire refused to grant Ymer’s request for the inspection of a ball mark, which Ymer found unacceptable.

"Show me the mark then. Show me the mark," Ymer was heard saying to the chair umpire. "You thought it clearly bounced on the line? Then show me the mark on the line."

Ymer added, "I’ve never witnessed that a ref said I’m not going to go down and check the mark."

He would go on to lose the game on the next service, and that’s when he went ballistic.

Mikael Ymer backhand

Mikael Ymer of Sweden in action during the ABN AMRO Open World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Arena on February 14, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ymer walked over to the chair umpire and began bashing his racket against the chair, shattering both his racket and the side of the chair into pieces while the umpire looked on. It was an immediate disqualification from the match, but Ymer certainly got his anger out.

He accepted his fate, walked over to Fils to congratulate him for moving on to the finals, and walked off the court in frustration.

Mikael Ymer looks on court

Mikael Ymer of Sweden in action during the ABN AMRO Open World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Arena on February 14, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ymer is currently ranked 51st in the world. He’ll be on the court for the French Open next week at Roland Garros.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.