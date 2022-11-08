Midterm elections: Enes Kanter Freedom touts right to vote, says 'make sure your voice is heard'

Enes Kanter Freedom spoke out on Tuesday about having the right to vote after recently becoming an American citizen.

Kanter Freedom became an American citizen last November and officially changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

On Election Day, he tweeted about having the right to vote as an American citizen and offered a prediction.

"As a new and proud American citizen," he wrote. "I don’t take the right to vote for granted. I highly encourage everyone to go out, and vote. You can have a voice in our government. Make sure your voice is heard."

MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LEBRON JAMES MAKES ENDORSEMENT IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

He added: "Freedom will prevail tonight."

Kanter Freedom has been outspoken on various geopolitical issues regarding Turkey and China and recent years. He’s been the target of an international arrest warrant issued by the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and slammed China’s government for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims. He’s claimed his views have kept him "blackballed" by the NBA.

He started the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in February and four days after the transaction he was waived.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Recently, he’s criticized the NBA for condemning Kyrie Irving’s promotion of a movie that spread antisemitic disinformation while staying silent on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.