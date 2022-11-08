Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Midterm elections: Enes Kanter Freedom touts right to vote, says 'make sure your voice is heard'

Enes Kanter Freedom became an American citizen last November

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Enes Kanter Freedom spoke out on Tuesday about having the right to vote after recently becoming an American citizen.

Kanter Freedom became an American citizen last November and officially changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom.

Enes Kanter officially changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom when he became an American citizen last year.

On Election Day, he tweeted about having the right to vote as an American citizen and offered a prediction.

"As a new and proud American citizen," he wrote. "I don’t take the right to vote for granted. I highly encourage everyone to go out, and vote. You can have a voice in our government. Make sure your voice is heard."

He added: "Freedom will prevail tonight."

Kanter Freedom has been outspoken on various geopolitical issues regarding Turkey and China and recent years. He’s been the target of an international arrest warrant issued by the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and slammed China’s government for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims. He’s claimed his views have kept him "blackballed" by the NBA.

American basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom speaks during an interview with AFP at the United Nations office in Geneva on April 5, 2022.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter reacts to an official's call during the Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2021.

He started the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in February and four days after the transaction he was waived.

Recently, he’s criticized the NBA for condemning Kyrie Irving’s promotion of a movie that spread antisemitic disinformation while staying silent on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.