Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has $125M contract extension offer but it comes with NFL twist: report

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been in the spotlight over the course of the year mainly due to the team making the College Football Playoff despite the controversies they faced.

But Harbaugh’s name has surfaced as a potential head coaching candidate in the NFL years after he parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2014 season. He’s had a successful tenure at Michigan since he took over in late December 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He appears to be weighing a crucial decision as the 2023 season comes to an end.

Harbaugh was offered a 10-year, $125 million contract extension to stay with Michigan, the NFL Network reported Sunday. But the deal reportedly comes with an NFL twist. He would agree to hold off on entertaining or accepting an NFL job until after the 2024 season.

The NFL Network reported that the deal would only be for one season. His current deal runs through 2026 and he could jump if he wanted to.

TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SIGNS WITH DEION SANDERS, COLORADO: ‘A PRO MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY RIGHT NOW’

There are plenty of NFL head coaching jobs already open as several coaches have been fired in the middle of the seasons. There could also be intriguing jobs opening once Week 18 is finished.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos jobs, respectively, in the last two hiring cycles. This coming year, the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers will have openings and may see Harbaugh as the guy to give their teams a lift.

For now, Harbaugh is preparing Michigan for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolverines finished the year as undefeated Big Ten champions.