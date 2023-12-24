Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has $125M contract extension offer but it comes with NFL twist: report

Harbaugh guided the team to the CFP again

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been in the spotlight over the course of the year mainly due to the team making the College Football Playoff despite the controversies they faced.

But Harbaugh’s name has surfaced as a potential head coaching candidate in the NFL years after he parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2014 season. He’s had a successful tenure at Michigan since he took over in late December 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jim Harbaugh smiles

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates winning the Big Ten Championship Game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 2, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He appears to be weighing a crucial decision as the 2023 season comes to an end.

Harbaugh was offered a 10-year, $125 million contract extension to stay with Michigan, the NFL Network reported Sunday. But the deal reportedly comes with an NFL twist. He would agree to hold off on entertaining or accepting an NFL job until after the 2024 season.

The NFL Network reported that the deal would only be for one season. His current deal runs through 2026 and he could jump if he wanted to.

TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SIGNS WITH DEION SANDERS, COLORADO: ‘A PRO MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY RIGHT NOW’

Jim Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines congratulates J.J. McCarthy after one of his second half touchdown passes against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There are plenty of NFL head coaching jobs already open as several coaches have been fired in the middle of the seasons. There could also be intriguing jobs opening once Week 18 is finished.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos jobs, respectively, in the last two hiring cycles. This coming year, the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers will have openings and may see Harbaugh as the guy to give their teams a lift.

For now, Harbaugh is preparing Michigan for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.

Jim Harbaugh looks on

Jim Harbaugh after the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolverines finished the year as undefeated Big Ten champions.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.