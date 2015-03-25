Michigan State's banged-up point guard Keith Appling shoots with shoulder wrap in practice

Michigan State guard Keith Appling says he'll be "all right" in the Midwest Regional semifinals against Duke.

Appling practiced Monday with his banged-up right shoulder in a protective wrap after taking a pad off his left knee.

He hurt his shoulder in Saturday's win over Memphis with 8:35 left in the game and didn't return. He has been playing with a sore knee.

Appling hopes he doesn't have to play with any protection when the third-seeded Spartans play the second-seeded Blue Devils on Friday night in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior is Michigan State's leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points a game, and has a team-high 3.4 assists per game.