Michigan State suspends several players following tunnel brawl after Michigan game

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four players who were involved in roughing up a Michigan player following the end of their game over the weekend.

Tucker said in a statement late Sunday night Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young effective immediately. Tucker said the suspensions came "after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes."

"We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed," Tucker said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.