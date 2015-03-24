Michigan St loses F Branden Dawson for 4-5 weeks to injury

No. 3 Michigan State will be without junior forward Branden Dawson for 4-5 weeks after he broke a bone in his right hand.

Dawson says he was watching film from Thursday's narrow win over Indiana and became frustrated with how he has played lately. He says he slammed his hand against a table at one point, breaking the fifth metacarpal bone.

Dawson is second in the Big Ten with 8.7 rebounds per game and the leader on offensive boards (3.1).

Senior center Adreian Payne has also missed the last three games with a foot injury. The Spartans (18-1, 7-0 Big Ten) host No. 21 Michigan (14-4, 6-0) on Saturday in a showdown between the only teams without a Big Ten loss this season.