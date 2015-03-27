Michigan RB Fitzgerald Toussaint sentenced to AA meetings, fine, testing for drunken driving

Michigan running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has been ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, pay fines and undergo random drug and alcohol tests.

The junior was sentenced Tuesday by Saline District Judge Kirk Tabbey in a drunken driving case stemming from a July arrest.

He pleaded guilty in August to operating a vehicle while visibly impaired after facing the more serious charge of operating while intoxicated.

Toussaint has acknowledged he was stopped for running a red light after drinking brandy. Police said he had a blood alcohol level of 0.12 percent, above the state limit of 0.08.

He must attend 10 AA meetings, pay $1,488 in fines and costs, and undergo random drug and alcohol tests for 90 days.

Toussaint ran for more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns last season.