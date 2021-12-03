Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan to honor Oxford High School shooting victims at Big Ten Championship

The Wolverines will play Iowa for the conference title

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michigan will be playing in the Big Ten Conference Championship with heavy hearts on Saturday.

The Wolverines will honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting wearing a special patch when the team plays Iowa for the conference title – and likely the right to play in the College Football Playoff later in the season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with fans after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan announced the special patch on Thursday.

"Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game," the school said.

"The shape is Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members.

"The ‘TM’ and ‘42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL TEEN KILLED IN SHOOTING WAS 'HERO,' CLASSMATES SAY

"We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities."

The four Michigan students were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. None of the victims were older than 17. Myre was remembered as a "hero" by his peers. A petition is also circulating that calls on the school to rename its Wildcat Stadium after him. The petition has been signed by nearly 200,000 people as of Friday

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

A sign in Centennial Park shows support for the students and staff killed and wounded in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School on Dec. 2, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol in the school.

Seven others who were injured included both students and a teacher.

