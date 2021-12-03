Michigan to honor Oxford High School shooting victims at Big Ten Championship

Michigan will be playing in the Big Ten Conference Championship with heavy hearts on Saturday.

The Wolverines will honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting wearing a special patch when the team plays Iowa for the conference title – and likely the right to play in the College Football Playoff later in the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan announced the special patch on Thursday.

"Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game," the school said.

"The shape is Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members.

"The ‘TM’ and ‘42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL TEEN KILLED IN SHOOTING WAS 'HERO,' CLASSMATES SAY

"We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities."

The four Michigan students were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. None of the victims were older than 17. Myre was remembered as a "hero" by his peers. A petition is also circulating that calls on the school to rename its Wildcat Stadium after him. The petition has been signed by nearly 200,000 people as of Friday.

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seven others who were injured included both students and a teacher.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.