Michigan offering 2025 No. 1 recruit whopping 8-figure NIL deal to sway him away from LSU: report

There's NIL money, and there's what the Michigan Wolverines are trying to get 2025 No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood to join them next season in Ann Arbor.

Underwood, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound phenom who stars for Belleville in Michigan, has become an all-in target for the Wolverines' program.

According to On3, Michigan is willing to offer Underwood, who is committed to play for LSU next year, $10.5 million in NIL money over four years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The report adds that LSU remains hopeful Underwood is sold on the Tigers' program, and he appeared to show love to them with an Instagram Story post Thursday morning.

The post was an image of an LSU player holding a No. 2 pendant, perhaps responding to the news that started circulating.

COUNTRY STAR DARIUS RUCKER DONATES TO ETSU'S NIL FUND AFTER ‘AWKWARD’ APPEARANCE AT FOOTBALL GAME

NIL funds for these universities is changing the way recruitment is done, and since Underwood is a consensus No. 1 recruit, we're seeing in real time just how these programs can flex their financial muscle to land some of the best players in the country.

Underwood, who has thrown for 69 touchdowns while rushing for 10 in the last two seasons, officially committed to the Tigers back in January. However, it was a verbal commitment, meaning teams like Michigan can sway him away before he has to sign his letter of intent next month.

Meanwhile, LSU hasn't revealed its NIL offer for Underwood, though it is among the schools that have that financial muscle to land such a recruit.

Michigan is not having the same success it did under Jim Harbaugh in its national championship-winning campaign a year ago. Sherrone Moore's inaugural season has produced a 5-5 record thus far.

Clearly, Michigan believes that Underwood's addition to its roster could quickly change their fate in the college football realm, and it is willing to back up the Brinks truck to get him to play his home games in the "Big House."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We'll know for certain what Underwood decides next month when he's expected to sign.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.