Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh apparently ready to ‘entertain’ NFL offers

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?

Actually, those rumors have been swirling for a week. But now they’re sure to pick up a little steam, as the father of Michigan recruit says Harbaugh admitted he may be headed for the pros.

Larry Clemons, the father of four-star receiver Darrius Clemons, volunteered the information when told 247Sports that Harbaugh indicated he is exploring the idea of a move.

"He said that he’ll entertain (it)," Larry Clemons said. "He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just that’s the (reply) that he gave him."

Clemons, for one, said he doesn’t blame Harbaugh. Interest from the NFL certainly is there, and openings around the league are sure to spring up with the regular season coming to a close.

As Outkick’s Nick Geddes relayed, Harbaugh has already been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders. More potential suitors are sure to follow.

"I have no choice but to respect a coach if he’s up front with us like that," Clemons said of Harbaugh. "So, I respect him for that … By him saying stuff like that I was like, ‘we can’t pick a school because of a coach.’ We learned that from the Oregon (coaching change)."

A year ago, there were plenty of skeptics about whether Harbaugh was the right man for the job at Michigan. One year later, the Wolverines finally beat Ohio State and advanced to the College Football Playoff, before losing to Georgia.

Harbaugh, 58, was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. He led the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, losing to older brother John and the Baltimore Ravens by a 34-31 count. It’s the only time brothers have coached against each other in the Super Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2011, and AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2021.

So, interest in Harbaugh? It’s not surprising that it abounds again. How it plays out from here is up to him, and from the sounds of things, he’ll consider just about everything.