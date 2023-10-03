Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Michigan ice hockey player dismissed after alleged vulgar vandalism of school's Jewish resource center

The school says Johnny Druskinis violated 'team rules'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The University of Michigan announced Johnny Druskinis is "no longer" on its hockey team after he allegedly vandalized the university's Jewish resource center.

Ann Arbor Police said Tuesday a male suspect spray-painted male genitalia and a homophobic slur on the sidewalk of the center and a female suspect wrote her initials.

The incident occurred during the late afternoon of Aug. 22.

Michigan logo

A Michigan hockey player has been dismissed from the team after allegations of vandalizing a Jewish resource center. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A Michigan spokesperson told the school's newspaper Druskinis was dismissed after a "violation of team rules."

A watchdog group, StopAntisemitism, told USA Today multiple Michigan students identified Druskinis as the student who spray-painted the sidewalk. The group says a female lacrosse player was also involved and suspended.

And the group is calling for further action from the school in Druskinis' case.

University of MIchigan

Johnny Druskinis was dismissed, the team announced, for a "violation of team rules." (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

"Removal from the hockey team is not enough," said StopAntisemitism CEO Liora Rez. "Antisemitism is prevalent on college campuses across the U.S., and the University of Michigan has a responsibility to either suspend or even expel this student if they are truly serious about fighting bigotry."

Druskinis, a sophomore, played in eight games last season, registering two assists.

Police said the center's rabbi, Fully Eisenberger, will not be pressing charges against the students, who were said to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said.

ncaa ice arena

A women's lacrosse player is also alleged to have been involved in the incident. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Wolverines' hockey team won the Big Ten but lost in the Frozen Four last season to Quinnipiac, the eventual national champions.