Michigan Wolverines

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh gives hypothetical recruit rating ahead of Rose Bowl: 'Jesus would have been a 5-star'

Harbaugh also compared himself to Moses during an interview on Saturday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jim Harabaugh is widely viewed as one of the best coaches in college football. 

He has also become known for his somewhat eccentric personality. The Michigan football coach has made plenty of interesting sports analogies during his nine seasons in Ann Arbor. 

Harabaugh held a media session with reporters on Saturday, just a couple of days ahead of the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines will play the Alabama Crimson in this year's game, which will serve as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals.

During the press conference, Harabaugh decided to share the hypothetical star rating Jesus would have had if he was a high school football player. "Jesus would have been a five-star," Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh speaks at a press conference

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talks to the media after a 49-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 21, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Harbaugh's referencing a hypothetical situation about Jesus being a highly sought after high school football recruit was centered around a much larger conversation.

Harabaugh suggested that Jesus would likely use sports analogies on a routine basis if he was on earth during the current era. The ninth-year Michigan coach shared his belief that Jesus would be an outstanding coach.

Jim Harbaugh looks on

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen after the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"I have a feeling that if Jesus were to come back now in this era, I suppose that many of the biblical analogies he'd use would be about sports as well as agriculture. Solomon would've been a great coach. Jesus would have been a five-star. He would've been a HOF (Hall of Fame) coach," Harabaugh told reporters.

Jim Harbaugh smiles

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates winning the B1G Championship during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 2, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harbaugh also spoke to ESPN on Saturday and expressed his pride in the coaches who stepped up during his six-game absence in the regular season. The Wolverines coach then drew comparisons between himself and the biblical figure Moses.

"I couldn't be more prouder of our coaches and our players. Like Moses, I am going to die leaning on my staff," Harbaugh said. "And nobody could have a better staff to lean on."

The Rose Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. EST on New Year's Day.

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies later on New Year's Day in the Sugar Bowl to determine which team will advance to the national championship game in Houston.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.