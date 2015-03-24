Michigan beats Indiana 34-10 for 19th straight victory over Hoosiers

next Image 1 of 2

Devin Gardner threw for two touchdowns and Drake Johnson ran for two, helping Michigan to a 34-10 victory over Indiana on Saturday in the aftermath of athletic director Dave Brandon's resignation.

The Wolverines (4-5, 2-3 Big Ten) beat Indiana for the 19th straight time and have won 34 of the last 35 games in the series. This homecoming win came a day after Brandon's departure was announced — amid increasing frustration among fans with the state of the football program.

Tevin Coleman ran for 108 yards for Indiana, but the Hoosiers (3-5, 0-4) couldn't overcome their injury problems at quarterback. Freshman Zander Diamont managed only 24 yards passing.

Brandon's resignation now puts the focus on Michigan football coach Brady Hoke, whose future is also very much in doubt. The Wolverines need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.