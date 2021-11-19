Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Michelle Beadle explains why LeBron James tried to have her fired from ESPN

The drama appeared to surround the infamous 'Decision' in 2010

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James is such a massive baby that he tried to have Michelle Beadle fired from her ESPN job, the broadcaster is claiming in a new podcast. 

Speaking with Paul Pierce during a podcast for The Athletic, Beadle said that LeBron was so offended by her joking about his ‘Decision’ that he attempted to have her axed from her job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02:  LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02:  LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"He tried," Beadle told Pierce. "He did try to do that. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m honored that I’m even on your mind. Thank you very much. That’s a weird place for me to be.’"

LeBron’s ‘Decision’ came on July 8, 2010. Beadle was a year into her ESPN career when LeBron made his big life decision.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) directs the offense during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) directs the offense during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

"My stuff with him started off not personal. I made fun of ‘The Decision’ like 400,000 other talking heads did at the time. I think for some reason that was it. It wasn’t personal to begin, but now it will always be personal."

"I’m very comfortable with not liking people," Beadle added. "I think that’s what makes us all healthy. It’s the people who pretend they like everyone – you can’t trust them."

Greg Cote of the Miami Herald once wrote that "If LeBron were any more thin-skinned we’d see his internal organs."

NEWBURY PARK, CA - MARCH 28: ESPN talent Michelle Beadle speaks during a panel for the Her Time To Play basketball clinic hosted by JR.NBA and WNBA with on March 28, 2019 at Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, California.

NEWBURY PARK, CA - MARCH 28: ESPN talent Michelle Beadle speaks during a panel for the Her Time To Play basketball clinic hosted by JR.NBA and WNBA with on March 28, 2019 at Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, California. (Will Navarro/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tries to have women fired from jobs. Won’t address China because it would cost him money. The racist spraypaint story disappeared. Has nothing to say when Los Angeles Sheriff deputies are shot by a scumbag.

What a brave guy.