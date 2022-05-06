Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Beadle says LeBron James slid into her DMs after his feelings were hurt

LeBron allegedly went as far as trying to get Beadle fired from ESPN

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Former ESPN personality Michelle Beadle has let up on her criticisms of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Beadle pulled on that contentious thread during an appearance on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, where the former ESPN pundit mentioned a story involving LeBron sliding into her DMs over choice critiques she had on LBJ’s infamous ‘Decision.’

TV personality Michelle Beadle attends 8th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at Microsoft Square on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

TV personality Michelle Beadle attends 8th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at Microsoft Square on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.  (Leon Bennett/WireImage)

"I made fun of ‘The Decision,’ and I was one of about a bazillion people that did," Beadle said.

"It was hilarious, and I remember … I got a DM that was like, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off. I didn’t even think about it."

According to Beadle, other members of the sports media attested to receiving messages from The King whenever they lobbed any criticism his way.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In her case, LeBron went as far as trying to get Beadle fired from ESPN.

"Of course, I took it personally, it was personal, he wanted me fired, he tried to do that," Beadle stated.

She added, "But then I found out after the fact, when all of this sort of came out, I would get messages or texts or videos from people being like, that kind of s**t was happening to them too."

Though Beadle has proven to be a fiery commentator — often on the wrong side of debates — the fragile ego on display by LeBron is downright egregious.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"He was super petty and he would try to have some sort of an effect, whether it would be small or whatever, just an effect."