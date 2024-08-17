Expand / Collapse search
Tim Walz

Michele Tafoya 'sincerely embarrassed' for ESPN host for praising Tim Walz's 'masculinity'

Mina Kimes' praise was also 'pathetic,' Tafoya wrote

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Former NBC football reporter Michele Tafoya had some words for a fellow talking head.

Tafoya called out ESPN analyst Mina Kimes for her praising of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his "masculinity."

"I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes," Tafoya wrote on X. "And how pathetic that her kind of ‘masculinity’ means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan."

Michele Tafoya watches Super Bowl LVI

Commentator Michele Tafoya watches Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kimes said it was "really important" to see a "different kind of masculinity," although she never officially endorsed Walz.

"We’re kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell – this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t separate from showing emotion and empathy," Kimes said on Pablo Torre's podcast. "Yes, they’re calling him ‘coach’ and what not, but in the same breath, they are emphasizing, ‘this man, the year he was a football coach, also ran the gay-straight alliance at the high school.’ That’s really powerful in a way that goes far beyond politics and electability, which is the discussion we’re having. There are very few models like that in American public life."

Tim Wlaz speaking

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Temple University on Aug. 6, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

Kimes responded to Tafoya's post with what's become a meme of LeBron James pretending to be scared.

ESPN recently fired Sam Ponder, and it's been widely speculated it was because of her political beliefs, as she had spoken out about transgender participation in women's and girls' sports. ESPN cited budget cuts and also fired Robert Griffin III.

Dan Orlovsky, an analyst for the network, also deleted a post that read "Protect our daughters" during the boxing controversy at the Olympics.

Brady and Tafoya

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady eats a piece of turkey with NBC sports commentator Michele Tafoya after the second half against the New York Jets on Thanksgiving at Metlife Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA Today Sports)

Tafoya left NBC shortly after Super Bowl LVI – right after leaving, she became the co-chair for Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls, when he ran against Walz.

