Michele Tafoya 'sincerely embarrassed' for ESPN host for praising Tim Walz's 'masculinity'

Former NBC football reporter Michele Tafoya had some words for a fellow talking head.

Tafoya called out ESPN analyst Mina Kimes for her praising of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his "masculinity."

"I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes," Tafoya wrote on X. "And how pathetic that her kind of ‘masculinity’ means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kimes said it was "really important" to see a "different kind of masculinity," although she never officially endorsed Walz.

"We’re kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell – this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t separate from showing emotion and empathy," Kimes said on Pablo Torre's podcast. "Yes, they’re calling him ‘coach’ and what not, but in the same breath, they are emphasizing, ‘this man, the year he was a football coach, also ran the gay-straight alliance at the high school.’ That’s really powerful in a way that goes far beyond politics and electability, which is the discussion we’re having. There are very few models like that in American public life."

Kimes responded to Tafoya's post with what's become a meme of LeBron James pretending to be scared.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP FLETCHER COX REFLECTS ON RETIREMENT LIFE, SAYS HE'D BE 'GRUMPY' ABOUT BRAZIL GAME

ESPN recently fired Sam Ponder, and it's been widely speculated it was because of her political beliefs, as she had spoken out about transgender participation in women's and girls' sports. ESPN cited budget cuts and also fired Robert Griffin III.

Dan Orlovsky, an analyst for the network, also deleted a post that read "Protect our daughters" during the boxing controversy at the Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tafoya left NBC shortly after Super Bowl LVI – right after leaving, she became the co-chair for Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls, when he ran against Walz.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.