Michael Waltrip to attempt to make his 29th Daytona 500 start

Michael Waltrip will attempt to make his 29th career Daytona 500 start with the 58th running of The Great American Race on Feb. 21.

Waltrip, who won the 500 in 2001 and 2003 with Dale Earnhardt Inc., announced on Twitter that he will compete at Daytona for BK Racing.

Waltrip, a FOX NASCAR analyst and winner of four Sprint Cup Series races in 781 starts, is making a cameo appearance for the small team, which is fielding full-time entries in 2016 for David Ragan and Matt DiBenedetto.

Waltrip, 52, has made no more than four starts in each of the past six seasons. His namesake organization, Michael Waltrip Racing, which entered the Sprint Cup Series in 2007, closed for business at the end of the 2015 season.