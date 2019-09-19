Michael Vick recalls his meal order during first dinner with Atlanta Falcons owner

Michael Vick was in an unfamiliar place when he had dinner with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank for the first time.

Vick, who grew in a Virginia public housing project, was out of his comfort zone when they met at a fancy steakhouse for dinner one night after Blank had bought the team. He talked about the dinner on Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories.”

“I’ll never forget,” Vick said. “We go and I’m lookin’ at this fancy menu, and everything looked like it’s, like Chinese language to me. I’m like, ‘Man, look, I’m used to seeing a certain type of menu, not you know, a menu of, you know, this magnitude, where you know it’s the filet mignon and porterhouse steaks. I don’t even know anything about that.”

Not knowing what to order, Vick said he went with the safe choice: chicken fingers and fries.

“You shoulda seen the look in Mr. Blank’s face when I ordered it, man. It’s like he wanted to educate me right there on the spot,” he said. “But you know, I was a 21-year-old kid comin’ from where I came from and fresh outta college, where we ate cheesesteaks and fries every day, man, so it wasn’t the best diet but I was just makin’ my adjustments.”

Vick said he wasn’t fond of going out to eat after college and was more used to Ruby Tuesday’s or TGI Friday’s.

The Falcons selected Vick with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.