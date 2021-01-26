Michael Jordan's 'Catch 23' wins sailfish tournament title in Florida

NBA icon Michael Jordan won six championships while starring for the Chicago Bulls over his illustrious career. Now, the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport is continuing his winning ways during retirement.

Jordan, who has a fishing boat called "Catch 23" which is named after his jersey number, won the team's first sailfish tournament at the 58th Buccaneer Cup Sailfish Release Tournament in Palm Beach, Florida.

Led by captain Stetson Turney, "Catch 23" caught and released seven sailfish, two of which were caught by the legend himself. That dominating performance gave "Catch 23" 1,400 total points and the first-place trophy. Second place belonged to "De-Bait-Able" which finished with 1,200 points.

For each sailfish caught, the tournament awards the boat 200 points for using live bait and 300 for using dead-bait. Jordan and "Catch 23" only used live bait in the event, which attracted 38 boats. In two days of fishing, 63 sailfish were caught during the tournament.

Over the past two years, Jordan participated in several marlin fishing tournaments in North Carolina and other mid-Atlantic states. Back in December of 2019, Jordan and "Catch 23" entered in the Stuart Sailfish Club’s Light Tackle Sailfish Tournament. "Catch 23" came in third place in 2019.