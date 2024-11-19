Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Michael Irvin posts cryptic message about Deion Sanders, Cowboys

Sanders' Colorado squad controls its own College Football Playoff destiny

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Michael Irvin believes 100% Deion Sanders would accept Cowboys' job if they draft Shedeur | The Herd Video

Michael Irvin believes 100% Deion Sanders would accept Cowboys' job if they draft Shedeur | The Herd

Michael Irvin on whether Deion Sanders would accept the Dallas Cowboys' job if they drafted Shedeur: ‘I believe 100%, and, I can tell you, good sources have told me that.’

Deion Sanders has turned the University of Colorado football team around, and his next stop could be the NFL.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Coach Prime went to Colorado and improved the Buffaloes from one to four wins. This season, the Buffaloes control their own destiny to get into the College Football Playoff.

With several NFL head coaching jobs expected to be open, Sanders could be a hot commodity, and one of those vacancies could be in Dallas, where Sanders played for the Cowboys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders at the premiere of "K-19: The Widowmaker" at the Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., July 15, 2002.  (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

The Cowboys now have a lost season with Dak Prescott out, and it's becoming a matter of when, not if, Jerry Jones will let head coach Mike McCarthy go.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin seemed to imply he was doing some matchmaking over the weekend.

"I spent Friday night with Jerry Jones. I spent Saturday with ⁦x.com/DeionSanders. I spent Sunday with the lord PRAYING for ???? ????? (GUEST WHAT) Now after what the ⁦@dallascowboys look like on Monday Night Football. I must work harder!!!!!" Irvin posted on X earlier Tuesday.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders talk

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

REPORTS: JETS FIRE GENERAL MANAGER JOE DOUGLAS AS WOEFUL SEASON DRAGS ON

Irvin was spotted with Jones at AT&T Stadium during the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. Sanders' Colorado squad then faced Texas Tech in Lubbock, a short flight from Dallas.

While appearing on "The Herd" Tuesday, Irvin was asked if Sanders would have interest in coaching the Cowboys if they drafted his son, Shedeur.

"I believe 100%. And I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say without violating anything else," Irvin said.

Deion Sanders pats Shedeur Sanders on helmet

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders after a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It would be surprising if the Cowboys were to make that pick. They just signed Prescott to a four-year extension that goes into effect next year. And as bad as they are right now, they would have to "hurdle" plenty teams for the top pick. Sanders is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick. 

But that's not stopping Irvin from doing some recruiting.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.