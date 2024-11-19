Michael Irvin posts cryptic message about Deion Sanders, Cowboys

Deion Sanders has turned the University of Colorado football team around, and his next stop could be the NFL.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Coach Prime went to Colorado and improved the Buffaloes from one to four wins. This season, the Buffaloes control their own destiny to get into the College Football Playoff.

With several NFL head coaching jobs expected to be open, Sanders could be a hot commodity, and one of those vacancies could be in Dallas, where Sanders played for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys now have a lost season with Dak Prescott out, and it's becoming a matter of when, not if, Jerry Jones will let head coach Mike McCarthy go.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin seemed to imply he was doing some matchmaking over the weekend.

"I spent Friday night with Jerry Jones. I spent Saturday with ⁦x.com/DeionSanders. I spent Sunday with the lord PRAYING for ???? ????? (GUEST WHAT) Now after what the ⁦@dallascowboys look like on Monday Night Football. I must work harder!!!!!" Irvin posted on X earlier Tuesday.

Irvin was spotted with Jones at AT&T Stadium during the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. Sanders' Colorado squad then faced Texas Tech in Lubbock, a short flight from Dallas.

While appearing on "The Herd" Tuesday, Irvin was asked if Sanders would have interest in coaching the Cowboys if they drafted his son, Shedeur.

"I believe 100%. And I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say without violating anything else," Irvin said.

It would be surprising if the Cowboys were to make that pick. They just signed Prescott to a four-year extension that goes into effect next year. And as bad as they are right now, they would have to "hurdle" plenty teams for the top pick. Sanders is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

But that's not stopping Irvin from doing some recruiting.

