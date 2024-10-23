Mic'd up LeBron James gives advice to son Bronny on bench before historic NBA debut

LeBron James had another job to do on the court he has never had to do while playing: be a dad.

Surely, James has always given advice to those making their NBA debuts, but this one was a bit different considering this time, it was his own son.

LeBron and Bronny James, aged 39 and 20 respectively, checked into Tuesday night's Los Angeles Lakers game together. It was the first time a father-son duo were active NBA players at the same time, let alone teammates.

Expectations for Bronny wander. On one hand, he is the son of what some people argue is the greatest player of all time. On the other hand, he was the 55th pick in the NBA Draft after scoring less than five points per game in his lone season at USC (his cardiac arrest the previous summer stunted his development).

At the end of the day, though, LeBron's advice for his son was short and sweet - and it was caught on camera, as he was mic'd up for the moment they shared on the Lakers bench.

"Y’all ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though. Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard."

Shortly after the clip, the two checked in side-by-side in a moment LeBron said he would never forget.

"That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, it’s a moment I’m never going to forget," LeBron said. "No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment."

Bronny missed both of his shot attempts, including one that would have been an assist from his own father - yet the clean look just missed. He played in three minutes, as his father dropped 16 points in the Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In what was somewhat of a full-circle moment, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were also on hand to witness the historic night; they were teammates with the Seattle Mariners.

