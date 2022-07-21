Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes
Published

Miami's Mario Cristobal puts an end to ‘turnover chain’ celebration

The celebration has been used since the 2017 season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Miami Hurricanes football has a new head coach calling the shots, and things are changing in Coral Gables. 

First-year head coach Mario Cristobal is nixing Miami’s famous ‘turnover chain,’ saying that the celebration is "not part of our culture," according to Action Network. 

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during the ACC Football Kickoff on July 21, 2022, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. 

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during the ACC Football Kickoff on July 21, 2022, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, NC.  ((Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The "turnover chain" has been placed around the neck of the Hurricanes player responsible for creating a takeaway since 2017 under head coach Mark Richt. The tradition continued under coach Manny Diaz who was fired in December after three years as head coach of the storied program.

"It is not a shot or a form of disrespect to anybody or anyone," Cristobal told reporters at ACC Kickoff Football media days, according to The Athletic. "Certainly, history is history. And whether it's positive, whether it's inconsequential, whatever it may be, it's still history and a part of your program. We're just moving in a direction that right now doesn't involve (the chain)," Cristobal told reporters at the ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday.

"Put it this way, we've been working so hard and paying attention to so many other things that are, in my opinion, much more important to winning football games and having success that it really hasn't been a subject or a topic."

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau, #15, celebrates with the UM Turnover Chain after causing Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback David Moore, #2, to fumble and recovered the ball during the college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 21, 2019 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau, #15, celebrates with the UM Turnover Chain after causing Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback David Moore, #2, to fumble and recovered the ball during the college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 21, 2019 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cristobal takes over an ACC program that has not won a bowl game since the 2016 season and that has won 10 games just twice since 2003. 

The move away from the "turnover chain" comes mere weeks after the NCAA proposed that props no longer be allowed in celebrations outside the dugout in college baseball.

Marcus Clarke, #28 of the Miami Hurricanes, celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Marcus Clarke, #28 of the Miami Hurricanes, celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The 2022 college baseball season saw celebrations all over the country, including at Virginia Tech where a sledgehammer was used after a home run and at Tennessee where players had a fur coat placed around their shoulders after going deep. 

Cristobal enters his first year at Miami after four seasons at the University of Oregon, where he led the Ducks to two double-digit winning seasons. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.