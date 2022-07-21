Miami's Mario Cristobal puts an end to ‘turnover chain’ celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes football has a new head coach calling the shots, and things are changing in Coral Gables.

First-year head coach Mario Cristobal is nixing Miami’s famous ‘turnover chain,’ saying that the celebration is "not part of our culture," according to Action Network.

The "turnover chain" has been placed around the neck of the Hurricanes player responsible for creating a takeaway since 2017 under head coach Mark Richt. The tradition continued under coach Manny Diaz who was fired in December after three years as head coach of the storied program.

"It is not a shot or a form of disrespect to anybody or anyone," Cristobal told reporters at ACC Kickoff Football media days, according to The Athletic. "Certainly, history is history. And whether it's positive, whether it's inconsequential, whatever it may be, it's still history and a part of your program. We're just moving in a direction that right now doesn't involve (the chain)," Cristobal told reporters at the ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday.

"Put it this way, we've been working so hard and paying attention to so many other things that are, in my opinion, much more important to winning football games and having success that it really hasn't been a subject or a topic."

Cristobal takes over an ACC program that has not won a bowl game since the 2016 season and that has won 10 games just twice since 2003.

The move away from the "turnover chain" comes mere weeks after the NCAA proposed that props no longer be allowed in celebrations outside the dugout in college baseball.

The 2022 college baseball season saw celebrations all over the country, including at Virginia Tech where a sledgehammer was used after a home run and at Tennessee where players had a fur coat placed around their shoulders after going deep.

