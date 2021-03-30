Miami's Brevin Jordan hopes to get drafted by Bucs, play with Tom Brady: 'I'll be glad to go to Tampa Bay'

It’s not clear how many seasons Tom Brady has left in him, despite showing zero signs of slowing down, but former Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan says he hopes to get the chance to play with the legendary quarterback – and soon.

Jordan, 20, told reporters following Miami’s Pro Day on Monday that other than returning to his native Las Vegas to play for the Raiders, he would more than welcome the opportunity to be drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next month’s draft.

"I’ll gladly play with TB12 there, the greatest quarterback – the greatest player – to ever play the game," Jordan said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I’ll be glad to go to Tampa Bay."

Jordan is ranked among the top five tight ends in this year’s draft class and is expected to go in the second or third round.

He battled a number of injuries during his three seasons at Miami but he says that doesn’t speak to his toughness or commitment to the game.

"Anybody that tries to doubt my career at the University of Miami, I look at you like you simply don’t know what you’re talking about, because I put my blood, sweat and tears into this university," he said, before adding: "If you call me soft, sorry, excuse my language, but you’re stupid…"

Jordan said he was "disappointed" with his numbers during Miami’s Pro Day but he won’t let that distract him from what’s "next."

"I’m kind of disappointed, honestly. I ran a 4.6 [40-yard dash] … The shuttle? There’s no way I ran a 4.6. I can run a 4.3 without trying. I need to get the official time for the shuttle. And the vert, I jumped a 34-inch and expected a 38-inch but Manny Diaz (Miami head coach) taught me to play the next play, so we’re going to play the next play, we’re going to get back to training. It’s time to focus on some real football.’’