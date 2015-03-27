Miami upends UNC for 78-66 win

Riquna Williams scored 25 points to help No. 20 Miami beat No. 13 North Carolina 78-66 on Sunday.

Morgan Stroman added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (22-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who broke open a tie game with a 10-0 run early in the second half.

Shenise Johnson had 16 points to help Miami win for the fourth time in five games. Stefanie Yderstrom added 14 points for the Hurricanes.

Laura Broomfield had 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels (22-4, 8-3), whose five-game winning streak ended. Chay Shegog added 14 points for North Carolina.

Miami dominated North Carolina from the perimeter. The Hurricanes made 10 of 24 3-point attempts, while the Tar Heels made just 2 of 22 shots from 3-point range.

Miami led by 16 points in the first half and carried a 41-34 lead into the locker room after a 3-pointer by Yderstrom just before the halftime buzzer.

The Tar Heels rallied to tie the game at 44 after a turnaround shot by Shegog with 15:35 remaining. Italee Lucas sparked North Carolina's run early in the second half, making a layup and a 3-pointer.

The Hurricanes answered with a 3-pointer by Johnson on their next possession, igniting the 10-0 run that allowed them to take control of the game. Williams finished off the spurt with a 3-pointer and two driving layups to give Miami a 54-44 lead with 12 minutes to play.

North Carolina cut Miami's lead to 54-48 after two free throws by Cetera DeGraffenreid with 10:50 to play, but Johnson had two layups to restore her team's double-digit cushion.