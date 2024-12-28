Miami teammates fight on sideline during Pop-Tarts Bowl

From what we all see on social media, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is full of hilarious content.

But there appeared to be an incident during the game Saturday between two Miami Hurricanes that led to blows.

Senior Simeon Barrow Jr. and freshman Marquise Lightfoot were separated after Barrow Jr. threw a punch and Lightfoot shoved Barrow.

The Hurricanes did not want to play Saturday. They had controlled their own destiny heading into the College Football Playoff, but after losing to Syracuse in the final week of the season, they were knocked out of the ACC title game, and eventually, the tournament.

The brouhaha came after a high-scoring first quarter in which the Hurricanes allowed 21 points to Iowa State. The Cyclones won the game, 42-41.

Cam Ward, a likely first-round selection in the NFL Draft, only played in the first half, exiting the game after Miami had regained a 31-28 lead before halftime.

After the game, a Pop-Tarts mascot was "toasted," and the Cyclones were given a toaster trophy.

It's the first time the Cyclones have won 11 games in a season.

Game MVP Rocco Becht scored from a yard out on fourth and goal with 56 seconds remaining for the game-winning touchdown.

Becht finished with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns for Iowa State (11-2), a program that entered this season having never won more than nine games in a season.

