Miami takes advantage of error to score go-ahead runs in seventh, beat sloppy Royals 5-2

The Miami Marlins took advantage of an error by the Kansas City Royals to score the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning Wednesday, then turned to their bullpen to wrap up a 5-2 victory.

The Royals were leading 2-1 when Koyie Hill doubled off reliever Tim Collins (2-6) to start the seventh. Christian Yelich then hit a grounder toward third that utility man Elliot Johnson let through his legs, putting runners on second and third with nobody out.

Donovan Solano and Logan Morrison followed with RBI groundouts to give the Marlins the lead.

That was enough for the Marlins bullpen. Dan Jennings (2-3) got through the sixth, A.J. Ramos worked the seventh and eighth, and Steve Cishek handled the ninth for his 26th save.

Cishek struck out Alex Gordon with runners on first and second to end the game.