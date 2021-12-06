Miami to hire Mario Cristobal as head football coach: reports

Mario Cristobal will become the next Miami head football coach, according to multiple reports.

Cristobal will replace Manny Diaz, who was fired earlier Monday after three middle-of-the-road seasons with the Hurricanes. Cristobal is coming over from Oregon which lost the Pac-12 Championship to Utah last week.

Rumors swirled around the Miami head coaching position after the Hurricanes lost close games to Virginia and North Carolina. Miami would rebound with big victories over North Carolina State and Pittsburgh but it appeared the final nail in the coffin for Diaz’s tenure came with a three-point loss to Florida State.

"We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University," president Julio Frenk said. "We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward."

Cristobal was among the first coaches mentioned in the rumor mill because of his background in the city of Miami and because he was a player and a coach with the Hurricanes.

He played offensive line with Miami from 1989 to 1992 and later played two seasons in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals. He returned to Miami in 1998 as a graduate assistant and later as a tight ends and offensive line coach.

He got his first head coaching job at Florida International and was there from 2007 to 2012 before becoming an associate head coach under Nick Saban for Alabama from 2013 to 2016. He became Oregon’s head coach in 2018 after one season as a co-offensive coordinator.

He was 35-13 as Oregon’s head coach. He was 2-2 in bowl games for the Ducks with the biggest bowl win coming in 2019 when Oregon beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. His teams have produced some recent NFL players as well, including Justin Herbert, Penei Sewell, Jevon Holland and a handful of others.

Now, Cristobal will get a chance to resurrect Miami’s football program. The Hurricanes have been a far cry from their glory days but appear to have hope with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke who has performed well in the latter part of the 2021 season.

Miami will play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.