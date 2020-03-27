Miami Dolphins' newcomers improvise workouts as coronavirus threat shuts training facilities: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Staying in shape during the offseason is a challenge that has grown increasingly more difficult for NFL players in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the league has ordered that all facilities be shut down, prompting some to improvise on their own.

Several players on the Miami Dolphins shared with the Miami Herald this week just how they’ve been keeping up with their workouts as COVID-19 has shut down not only the team’s training center but also local gyms.

“My neighbor’s got a rack in his garage right across the street,” center Ted Karras said. “I’m just running up and down the street. I’m doing band workouts. I’m doing anything I can to get it done. It’s pretty crazy.”

Offensive Lineman Ereck Flowers, a Florida native, told the paper that he’s been building his garage into a personal gym with everything “except for squat racks” over the years.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who's still in Los Angeles, drives to a ranch 45 minutes away to train alone while Emmanuel Ogbah, a defensive end, is working out the old-fashioned way: push-ups and sit-ups at home.

As new members of the team, they’re all hoping to stay sharp going into camp if the facilities don’t open.

“It’s unfortunate, really,” Flowers told the Herald. “If it’s canceled you’re going into camp not really getting a chance to go over your playbook. Usually it’s a trial run before you go into the real deal.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo earlier this week that all club facilities would be ordered to stay closed for at least two weeks.

“The challenges we face are not unique -- many businesses and individuals throughout the country are experiencing and addressing similar issues," Goodell wrote. "Please be assured that the NFL is well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season."