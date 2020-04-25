Miami Dolphins: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Miami Dolphins made 11 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins made the most of each pick, including taking Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick of the draft and making him the franchise quarterback.

Miami also bolstered its offensive line with a handful of young guys

Here are who the Dolphins chose during the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 1, PICK 5: TUA TAGOVAILOA, QB

The Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa, the former Alabama quarterback, with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Tagovailoa will likely begin his NFL career as a backup quarterback for the Dolphins, sitting behind savvy veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, until he’s ready to take the field. There is no need for the Dolphins to rush Tagovailoa back on the field until he’s 100 percent healthy.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 18: AUSTIN JACKSON, OL

The Dolphins selected offensive lineman Austin Jackson with the No. 18 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Dolphins’ selection of Jackson adds some protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who the team drafted earlier in the first round. Jackson was the fifth offensive lineman taken in the first round of the draft.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 30: NOAH IGINOGHENE, CB

The Dolphins selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the No. 30 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Miami made the selection after trading back and giving the Green Bay Packers a chance to draft quarterback Jordan Love. The Dolphins got to bolster their secondary with a player like Igbinoghene.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 39: ROBERT HUNT, OL

The Dolphins selected offensive lineman Robert Hunt with the No. 39 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami is stacking up on o-line after having drafted Austin Jackson in the first round. Hunt played offensive line at Louisiana. He played all 14 games at left tackle as a junior.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 56: RAEKWON DAVIS, DT

The Dolphins selected defensive tackle Raekwon Davis with the No. 56 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Alabama standout had 47 tackles and 3 tackles for a loss during his senior season.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 70: BRANDON JONES, S

The Dolphins selected safety Brandon Jones with the No. 70 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Texas standout recorded 86 tackles and two interceptions during his senior year.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 111: SOLOMON KINDLEY, OL

The Dolphins selected offensive lineman Solomon Kindley with the No. 111 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kindley is another offensive lineman added by the Dolphins in the draft. He was a standout at Georgia before deciding to go pro.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 154: JASON STROWBRIDGE, DE

The Dolphins selected defensive end Jason Strowbridge with the No. 154 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Strowbridge had 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his final season with North Carolina.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 164: CURTIS WEAVER, DE

The Dolphins selected defensive end Curtis Weaver with the No. 164 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Waver played three years at Boise State. During his junior season in 2019, he recorded 13.5 sacks and 52 tackles for the Broncos.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 185: BLAKE FERGUSON, LS

The Dolphins selected long snapper Blake Ferguson with the No. 185 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Ferguson is the latest LSU player to be taken in the draft. His brother, Reid, plays long snapper for the Bills.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 246: MALCOLM PERRY, WR

The Dolphins selected wide receiver Malcolm Perry with the No. 246 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry played 13 games for Navy as mostly a quarterback. On the ground, he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and through the air he recorded more than 1,000 yards.