Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

There will be no strings attached to Tua Tagovailoa when he starts the 2021 season off with the Miami Dolphins after splitting time as the starting quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.

Tagovailoa will be in his second season and will have a former Alabama teammate to throw to in Jaylen Waddle, who Miami selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. Miami also added Will Fuller V in the offseason to a corps that already featured DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki.

Miami bolstered its defense in the draft as well with Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. Both players will be expected to make an immediate impact this season.

The entire AFC East doesn’t have to worry about the New England Patriots controlling the division anymore. It is as wide open as even on the heels of the Buffalo Bills’ success in 2020.

The Dolphins and Patriots will jumpstart the 2021 season in Week 1. The two teams will then matchup again to end the 2021 season in Week 18. At some point between those two games, Miami’s defense could have to prepare for Mac Jones to get some reps at quarterback.

Here are the teams the Dolphins will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Ravens, Falcons, Panthers, Giants

Away Opponents: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 128-144

Here’s the Dolphins 2021 regular-season schedule: