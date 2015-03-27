Mexico City, Kazan, Singapore and Tianjin on shortlist to host WTA Championships

Mexico City, Singapore, Kazan in Russia and Tianjin in China are the four cities in the race to succeed Istanbul as the host of the WTA Championships starting in 2014.

The WTA said Sunday the four cities have been shortlisted as possible hosts for the year-end championships that bring together the eight top-ranked women players in the world.

The event has been moving around the world and is in the middle of a three-year contract with Istanbul, which will also host the 2013 edition.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova play for the 2012 title later Sunday at the WTA Championships.