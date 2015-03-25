Expand / Collapse search
Published
September 15, 2015

Metta World Peace heads to Mexico

By | FoxSports

Oh baby ... World Peace has gone south of the border with his lady friend, Maya Ford. This should be fun.

He didn't choose the usual tourist spots of Cancun or Cabo though. He's going to see the real Mexico.

Just crossed the border to Mexico Loving my Tijuana vacation @mayasandiford pic.twitter.com/hPhBlwOtSp

-- Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) August 30, 2013

Mexico baby . The real Mexico ;))j pic.twitter.com/48vOZP5Mxm

-- Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) August 30, 2013

Have a blast out there and stay away from trouble, World Peace. Tijuana should be interesting. We'll be watching for updates.

