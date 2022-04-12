Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets' Taijuan Walker leaves start with right shoulder irritation

Mets were already down Jacob deGrom and now may lose Walker for a period of time

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker left his start Monday night against Philadelphia after two innings because of right shoulder irritation.

Walker struck out four, walked none and threw 30 pitches, retiring all six batters before he left the game. David Peterson started the third inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Walker went 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets.