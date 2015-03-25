Mets sweep Rockies behind Gee

Dillon Gee pitched 7 2/3 strong innings as the New York Mets completed a three-game series sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 2-1 win at Citi Field.

Gee (8-8) allowed just one run on eight hits, striking out three without a walk, as the Mets went 4-2 during a six-game homestand and recorded a three- game sweep at home for the first time this season.

Rookie Wilmer Flores and Anthony Recker each drove in a run for New York, which won despite being outhit by the Rockies, 8-6.

"We didn't knock the ball all over the ballpark, but it shows you can win games doing the little things," said New York manager Terry Collins.

Flores now has four RBI in his first three games. He had a three-run double in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Colorado after going 0-for-4 in his major league debut in the series opener on Tuesday.

D.J. LeMahieu had three hits for the Rockies, who ended a 10-game road trip just 1-9. Corey Dickerson hit a solo homer to account for the only run, one of three for the Rox in the series.

Colorado starter Jeff Manship (0-1) suffered the loss in his debut with the club, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking three, in five innings.

The right-hander spent the entire season in Triple-A Colorado Springs, but was called up when scheduled starter Tyler Chatwood was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation prior to the game.

Dickerson started the scoring with a homer to lead off the fourth inning, but the Mets responded with a pair of runs off Manship in the home half. With the bases loaded and no outs, Flores' groundout to second scored the first run and Recker followed with a sacrifice fly to center to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

New York could've had a chance to add more, but, after Omar Quintanilla drew a free pass, Ike Davis got caught too far off third base after an infield single by Gee and was tagged out to end the inning.

The Rockies threatened in the eighth, but didn't break through. Gee was pulled after a two-out single by LeMahieu in favor of Scott Rice to face the lefty hitting Dickerson. However, Colorado countered with pinch-hitter Troy Tulowitzki, whom Rice walked on four pitches. Reliever David Aardsma then came on and got Michael Cuddyer to fly out to left to end the frame.

Colorado also stranded a pair of runners in the first inning as well.

"I thought he pitched very effectively after the first inning," said Collins of Gee. "Once the game went on he got better."

LaTroy Hawkins worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Game Notes

The Mets embark on an 11-game, four-city road trip starting on Friday in Arizona ... Manship last pitched in the majors last season as a member of the Twins. This was his seventh career start and 42nd career appearance ... Gee has pitched into the seventh inning in seven straight starts, the longest such streak of his career and longest for a Met this season ... New York starting pitchers have allowed three earned runs or less in 10 straight games ... Juan Lagares stole his fourth base of the season.