Mets sign Valverde to minor league deal

Flushing, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Mets signed pitcher Jose Valverde to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training on Wednesday.

Valverde spent last season with the Detroit Tigers, appearing in 20 games after signing a minor league contract on April 4. He went 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA and nine saves before being released on Aug. 7.

The 35-year-old right-hander is a three-time All-Star (2007, 2010, 2011) who has recorded 286 saves during his 11-year career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers. He has a career record of 26-32 with a 3.19 ERA.

In 2011, he converted 49 consecutive save opportunities, becoming only the third pitcher in major league history to be perfect in all his save opportunities during a single season while posting 40 or more saves.