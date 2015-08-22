Mets put Duda on the DL with back injury

DENVER (AP) The New York Mets have placed first baseman Lucas Duda on the 15-day disabled list with a back injury and recalled left-handed pitcher Dario Alvarez from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill his roster spot.

The team announced the move prior to Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Duda told manager Terry Collins during Friday night's 14-9 win over the Rockies that the pain in his lower back had flared up after his sixth-inning at-bat, and he was taken out of the game.

''He is a big piece in our lineup,'' Collins said. ''When he walked up and said his back tightened up again, certainly we didn't need to hear that.

''Hope he comes back 100 percent and helps us finish it off.''

Duda was batting .247 in 113 games and had 21 home runs with 56 RBIs.

Collins said that Michael Cuddyer, Kelly Johnson and Daniel Murphy could all see time at first in Duda's absence. Cuddyer was in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Alvarez was 3-1 with a 2.75 ERA in 42 games with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas this season.

In another move, the Mets acquired outfielder Eric Young from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations and assigned him to Las Vegas.

Assistant General Manager John Ricco said Young was a candidate for a September callup.

Young, a former Met known for his speed on the basepaths, could play a key role down the stretch for the team.

''He gives us a dimension we don't have,'' Collins said. ''He will be very important. He gives us results. He knows his role and comes ready to play. He was pretty valuable two years ago when he led the league in stolen bases.''