New York Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen has been admitted to an Atlanta hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

Team spokesman Jay Horwitz said Warthen left Turner Field before Thursday night's game against the Braves. Horwitz said a team official drove Warthen to a hospital; the Mets did not say which hospital admitted Warthen.

The 62-year-old Warthen has been New York's pitching coach since June 17, 2008.