Mets pitcher Jake Diekman launches water cooler in dugout meltdown after disappointing outing

An unlucky water cooler in the dugout caught the ire of New York Mets pitcher Jake Diekman during Tuesday night’s loss to the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Tensions reached a boiling point for Diekman, 37, after he allowed a home run in his second consecutive appearance, this time during a 7-6 loss to the Guardians and the Mets’ second straight loss of the series.

David Fry hit a two-run homer off Diekman during his sole appearance in the sixth inning. He struck out the next two batters, but was removed after walking a batter.

Walking in the dugout toward the clubhouse, a visibly frustrated Diekman hurled a water cooler before exiting.

The brief meltdown no doubt reflects the Mets’ recent struggles. They’ve lost eight of 11 and dropped to a season-worst six games under .500.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are looking to stay hot with a win against the Mets on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s win matched the team’s longest win streak of the season at five games.

Cleveland is 32-17 overall and 17-6 at home, while the Mets sit at 21-27 overall and 11-13 on the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.