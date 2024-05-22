Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets pitcher Jake Diekman launches water cooler in dugout meltdown after disappointing outing

Guardians' David Fry hit a two-run home run off of Diekman in the sixth

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
An unlucky water cooler in the dugout caught the ire of New York Mets pitcher Jake Diekman during Tuesday night’s loss to the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. 

Tensions reached a boiling point for Diekman, 37, after he allowed a home run in his second consecutive appearance, this time during a 7-6 loss to the Guardians and the Mets’ second straight loss of the series. 

Jake Diekman throws out a pitch

Jake Diekman of the New York Mets pitches against the Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

David Fry hit a two-run homer off Diekman during his sole appearance in the sixth inning. He struck out the next two batters, but was removed after walking a batter. 

Walking in the dugout toward the clubhouse, a visibly frustrated Diekman hurled a water cooler before exiting. 

METS DEMOTE EDWIN DÍAZ FROM CLOSER ROLE AMID FORMER ALL-STAR'S STRUGGLES

The brief meltdown no doubt reflects the Mets’ recent struggles. They’ve lost eight of 11 and dropped to a season-worst six games under .500.

Jake Diekman on the mound

Jake Diekman of the New York Mets on the mound against the Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Guardians are looking to stay hot with a win against the Mets on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s win matched the team’s longest win streak of the season at five games.

Cleveland is 32-17 overall and 17-6 at home, while the Mets sit at 21-27 overall and 11-13 on the road. 

José Ramírez hits a home run

Guardians' José Ramírez watches his home run during the fifth inning, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.