Mets-Nationals opening day game postponed over Washington's COVID issues

Francisco Lindor’s regular-season debut with the New York Mets after signing a massive 10-year, $341 million contract will have to wait a bit longer.

The Mets and Washington Nationals’ opening day game was postponed Thursday as the Nationals deal with coronavirus issues, according to multiple reports. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday the team was dealing with one player testing positive for COVID-19 while four others were quarantined.

"We’re still in the process of finding out exactly what their status is," Rizzo said. "They’re certainly out for tomorrow’s game."

ESPN reported there were concerns with at least one more positive test in the organization.

MLB confirmed the game was postponed.

"Tonight’s scheduled game between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday," MLB said.

None of the members of the Nationals were identified as contracting the coronavirus.

The positive result came from a Monday test while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. Rizzo said word of the positive result came early Wednesday morning after the team already got back to the D.C. area. The flight home was where the close contact took place.

"We’ve done so well in spring training," Max Scherzer said. "Everybody across the game — we had seen so few positive cases across spring training as a whole. It just shows you how quickly that can turn. It can turn on a dime. We have to face it, and we have to overcome it."

Scherzer was not on the team flight and went home separately with his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.