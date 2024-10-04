Mets name surprising pitcher as Game 1 starter after he was thought to miss rest of season

The magic just keeps on coming for the New York Mets.

Less than 24 hours after one of the most improbable victories in team history, they are getting a huge boost to kick off the next round.

New York announced on Friday that their ace in Kodai Senga, who has made just one start this season, will be on the bump in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Monday.

After pitching to a 2.98 ERA in 2023, Senga began the season on the injured list, thanks to posterior shoulder capsule strain in his throwing shoulder, which kept him out the entire first half. The 31-year-old returned on July 26, but in the sixth inning of that contest, he suffered a calf strain.

At the time, though, manager Carlos Mendoza made sure not to rule out Senga for the postseason.

"If we get to see him pitch, that means we're in a good position, right?" Mendoza said.

Well, they sure are, after pulling out a miraculous win on Thursday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the ninth and two outs from elimination, Pete Alonso laced a pitch to opposite field that crept over the right field wall to give New York a 3-2 lead, causing pandemonium in the dugout and on the basepaths. They got another insurance run and held on to a 4-2 win to advance past the wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alonso's blast was the first in MLB history by a player when his team was trailing in the 9th inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, according to OPTA Stats.

The miraculous victory was déjà vu for the Mets. It came just three days after they fought back from down 3-0 in the eighth and 7-6 in the ninth against the Atlanta Braves to clinch a postseason spot in their first game of a doubleheader.

Senga will be opposite former Met Zack Wheeler at 4:08 p.m. in Philadelphia on Saturday.

