Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets melt down in 8th inning, blow 3-run lead after series of miscues vs Phillies

Phillies plated 4 runs in bottom of 8th

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Mets dropped a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday after a series of miscues in the eighth inning helped their National League East rival to a 7-6 victory.

New York entered the eighth up 6-3. Mets reliever Jeff Brigham hit Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner with pitches with the bases loaded after Brett Baty committed a throwing error. Schwarber’s hit-by-pitch tied the game and Turner’s gave Philadelphia the lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Marsh and Craig Kimbrel

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh, left, and relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel celebrate their win over the New York Mets, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Mets pitcher Josh Walker let three batters reach base and Baty had trouble turning the double play on an Alex Bohm grounder. Baty’s throw to Jeff McNeil pulled the infielder off the bag. Brandon Marsh would walk in the next at-bat and then the Schwarber and Turner plunkings came.

In the top of the ninth, the Phillies sent out Craig Kimbrel to close out the game. Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch but Mark Canha and Tommy Pham would strike out swinging. McNeil then flew out to center to end the game. Mets manager Buck Showalter was ejected in the ninth inning as well.

ANGELS UNLOAD 25 RUNS ON ROCKIES, INCLUDING 13 IN THIRD, IN WILD BLOWOUT

Jeff Brigham leaves the mound

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeff Brigham leaves the mound after hitting Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner with the bases loaded, giving the Phillies the lead, during the eighth inning, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen summed up the loss after McNeil flew out.

"The Mets 42nd loss of the year is their most horrific," he said, "as the Mets’ bullpen melts down, aided by a key error, and gives up four runs on one hit in the eighth as Buck Showalter tried to stay away from his best relievers and the Mets paid the price."

Alonso was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI. Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run as well and finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Turner had a home run in the first inning off of the Mets' Carlos Carrasco.

Craig Kimbrel throws

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws during the ninth inning against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets dropped to 35-42 with the loss and the Phillies moved to 40-37.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.