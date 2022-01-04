Mets' Max Scherzer talks MLB teams tanking: 'Too many teams have gone into a season without any intent to win'

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer said that Major League Baseball needs to talk about teams tanking in the new collective bargaining agreement and added that clubs are also finding new ways to manipulate service time.

Scherzer spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his concerns.

"This negotiation is about the integrity of the game from our eyes," Scherzer said to the newspaper . "We feel as players that too many teams have gone into a season without any intent to win during the past. Even though that can be a strategy to win in future years, we've seen both small-market and large-market clubs embrace tanking, and that cannot be the optimal strategy for the owners."

Scherzer continued: "Teams are putting long-term discounted extensions in front of players before a player even makes his debut. They're told take the extension and you will be in the big leagues tomorrow, but if you don’t sign it, you will stay in the minor leagues. Playing in the big leagues is everyone's dream, and teams are now leveraging that desire to gain financial control over a player's career."

Since the old collective bargaining agreement expired, there haven’t been any more talks between the MLBPA and MLB.

Last year, Scherzer split time with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace finished with a 15-4 record, 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts. Scherzer will look to make his presence felt in New York as a member of the Mets.