Mets' Marcus Stroman exposes racist direct messages: 'Rise above!'

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman on Wednesday added to the conversation about mental health and well-being as he exposed racist messages he received on social media.

Stroman urged his followers to rise above any kind of hate messages in a tweet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Shout to everyone out there battling adversity daily and shining through it all. I receive messages like this more often than y’all can comprehend. To my young athletes out there who deal with this...never allow outside hate to sway your internal mentality. Rise above!" he wrote.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

He screenshot an inside look at his direct messages on Instagram.

The one photo showed a man telling Stroman to kill himself along with a slew of racial epithets.

METS' MARCUS STROMAN FIRES BACK AT MLB BROADCASTER OVER ODD DO-RAG REMARK: 'RACIST UNDERTONES'

The messages come as Stroman faced an unprovoked comment about his do-rag during his latest outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Former manager Bob Brenly made the wisecrack about the do-rag when talking about the late Tom Seaver and his career with the Mets.

Stroman had a response for that as well.

"Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!" he wrote.

Stroman is back in his first full season on the mound for the Mets. He skipped the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns and in his comeback has pitched well.

He has a 2.66 ERA in 64 1/3 innings with 52 strikeouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York narrowly lost to Arizona 6-5 on Wednesday night. Stroman lasted six innings and struck out six. He allowed three runs on seven hits.