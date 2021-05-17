Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets' Kevin Pillar gets hit in the face by a pitch, social media reacts to scary scene

At the end of the seventh inning, the Mets held a 2-0 lead over the Braves

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar faced a scary moment during the team's game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

In the top of the seventh inning, Pillar came up to bat with the bases loaded and quickly fell behind 1-2 in the count with two outs. On the very next pitch, Braves pitcher Jacob Webb let the ball get away from him, and it drilled Pillar in the face.

Pillar fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his face. As he tried crawling, blood poured out of his nose, and Mets trainers ran to give him attention. Players showed frightening reactions on the field, and fans watching the game reacted on social media.

At the end of the seventh inning, the Mets held a 2-0 lead over the Braves.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova