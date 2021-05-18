Mets' Kevin Pillar fought to be in lineup on Tuesday despite suffering multiple facial fractures

A day after getting drilled in the face by a 94 mph fastball, New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar asked manager Luis Rojas if he would be in the lineup against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

"If I could see a little better, I’d be fighting about me being in the lineup today," Pillar stated.

Pillar was up with the bases loaded on Monday night when he took a 94 mph pitch to the face from Braves pitcher Jacob Webb. Somehow, Pillar was able to get up and walk back to the dugout under his own power. It was reported that he suffered multiple facial fractures and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Pillar was given a CT scan at a local hospital overnight, and he met with a facial specialist in Atlanta before arriving back at Truist Park on Tuesday as the Mets continued their series against their National League East rivals.

"It was such a scary moment that it’s unbelievable he’s here and walking around and that I saw him earlier today," Rojas said. "He’s a tough guy. I think the guys like that attitude around them. It’s been nice just to have this guy here in our clubhouse."

Pillar was the 13th Mets player placed on the injured list. To help with their outfield depth, New York traded for veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

According to Rojas, Pillar may miss four-to-six weeks with the injury.

"But first of all you want it to be completely healed off of this," Rojas concluded.