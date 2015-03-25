Mets hold off Marlins to end skid

David Wright went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and scored three runs as the New York Mets edged the Miami Marlins, 7-6, to avoid a three-game series sweep at Marlins Park.

John Buck added three hits, including a two-run double, and Jordany Valdespin had a three-run pinch-hit homer for the Mets, who had dropped six straight games entering the contest.

Dillon Gee (2-4) gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings to earn the win. Bobby Parnell spun a perfect ninth to pick up his third save of the season.

Wright played despite a stiff neck.

"That's why he's the captain because he rises when you need him," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He's the guy everybody looks at to lead the way and today he did it again."

Chris Valaika drove in two runs for the Marlins, who had five players with multi-hit games. Juan Pierre, Greg Dobbs, Justin Ruggiano, Marcell Ozuna and Nick Green had two hits apiece for Miami, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

A.J. Ramos (0-1) was charged with the loss after giving up Valdespin's homer in the sixth. Starter Wade LeBlanc was tagged for four runs on eight hits while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings.

Miami took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Gee issued walks to Pierre and Dobbs to put runners at first and second with one out. Ruggiano followed with a base hit to right field to score Pierre. After Ozuna flew out, Valaika doubled to left to clear the bases.

"I was very happy with the way we came out swinging the bats," Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. "Guys were aggressive. We jumped on them."

Wright clubbed a leadoff homer in the third to get the Mets on the board. It was his third home run of the season.

New York used a four-run sixth to take a 5-4 lead. Wright doubled then moved to third on a Lucas Duda ground out. Marlon Byrd plated Wright with a base hit to right.

LeBlanc was then removed after giving up an Ike Davis base hit, and Valdespin greeted Ramos with his three-run shot to put the Mets in front.

Buck added a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Mets a 7-4 edge.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh, Ruggiano smacked a base hit to left field. The ball took an odd hop and bounced over Duda's head in left field allowing two runs to score.

The Marlins put a runner in scoring position in the eighth, following Green's double to right field, but were unable to push him across and Parnell retired the side in order in the ninth to lock down the win.

Game Notes

New York went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position ... Buck leads the NL with 27 RBI ... New York hasn't been swept by the Marlins since Sept. 8-10, 20089 at Citi Field ... New York has dropped three straight series ... The Marlins open a 10-game road trip in Philadelphia on Thursday.