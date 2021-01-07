Mets acquire Francisco Lindor in blockbuster trade with Indians

The New York Mets acquired Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Indians in one of the first big moves from the new ownership.

The Mets will get Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians for shortstops Ahmed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene, according to ESPN, MLB.com and others.

The Mets and Indians later announced the trade had been finalized.

The move represents the first blockbuster since billionaire Steve Cohen took over the team.

Lindor has been involved in trade rumors to the Big Apple since last year, when he was briefly linked to the New York Yankees. The shortstop is considered to be one of the top young players in baseball. He played all 60 games of the coronavirus-pandemic shortened season and hit .258 with eight home runs. He will play with the Mets during his age-27 season and will likely get a lucrative contract in the next year.

New York also acquired a solid pitcher in Carrasco. He had a 2.91 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 12 starts. In 2019, he returned to the mound after battling leukemia.

Cleveland is receiving top young prospects in the Mets’ farm system.

Rosario, 25, has been playing in the majors since he was 21. In 46 games last season, he hit .252 with four homers.

Gimenez, 22, played in 49 games for the Mets in 2020. He batted .263 with three home runs. Before the 2020 season started, Baseball Prospectus ranked him as the No. 90 prospect in baseball.

Wolf is only 20 years old. He didn’t get to pitch last year as the pandemic shut down minor league baseball. He pitched in five games with the Mets’ rookie league team. He had a 3.38 ERA and 12 strikeouts. Greene, 19, was the Mets’ second-round draft choice in June. He played high school baseball in Corona, Calif.