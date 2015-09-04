Expand / Collapse search
September 24, 2015

Mets first baseman Duda to begin Double-A rehab assignment Saturday

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Lucas Duda #21 of the New York Mets smiles after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on May 27, 2015 in Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda will begin a rehab assignment this weekend with a pair of games at Double-A Binghamton.

Duda, who has been sidelined due to a a small thoracic herniated disk in his back and last played on Aug. 21, will play Saturday and Sunday in Binghamton's final regular-season games.

Although he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on Sunday, Duda took his first swings since incurring the injury on Wednesday. He has 21 homers this season after hitting a career-high 30 a year ago.

The Mets have been using a platoon of Daniel Murphy and Michael Cuddyer in place of Duda at first base, although Murphy exited Wednesday's game with a mild strain of his left quadriceps.